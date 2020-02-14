Uber testing toll-free number for those without smartphones

Uber is testing an old-fashioned way of booking a cab in Arizona for people who don’t use smartphones.

The ride-hailing company is testing using a toll-free phone number to book one of its cars.

Passengers in Arizona can call 1-833-USE-UBER to reach an Uber contractor.

That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote.

Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.

Uber says the service is intended for people who may not own a smartphone or have access to its app.

