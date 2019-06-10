Uber becomes second ridesharing company in Rapid City

Rapid City gets its second ridesharing company as the city finance office issues a license to a company to operate Uber in town.

Rasier, LLC; a San Francisco-based transportation network company that is a subsidiary of Uber Technologies, got the license.

While Uber was approved Friday, a search for a car Monday morning came up with this message: “Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area.”

The company had to go through some hoops to get the deal done – provide proof of registration with the state, share its annual report and list of owners and board member; and pay the city’s $1,500 license application fee. According to the city, the Rapid City Police Department also reviewed the application.

Uber joins Lyft, which has been operating in Rapid City since the end of 2017.

