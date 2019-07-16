USS South Dakota custom Harley arrives in Sturgis

We are still a few weeks away from the Sturgis Rally ... but a bike has already rolled into town that will have bikers lined up for photos.

10 crew members from the USS South Dakota drove this custom Harley-Davidson throughout the state and now the custom-painted bike that honors the now-retired Battleship South Dakota and the submarine USS South Dakota will now sit in the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.

Craig Litty is the Commander of the USS South Dakota and says South Dakota is amazing because he has only met patriotic and dedicated Americans here ... and says having the bike in Sturgis will help maintain that relationship.

"So this doesn't end here. We need to maintain this tight bond between my crew members and the state of South Dakota and I feel the bike is a great tool to do that." says the Commander of the USS South Dakota, Craig Litty

Anyone who serves on the South Dakota can stop by the motorcycle museum in Sturgis and ride the bike across the state for free.