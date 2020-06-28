USPS celebrated National Dog Bite Awareness Week to bring awareness

More than 5000 postal workers were attacked by dogs in 2019. Here in South Dakota, 17 postal workers experienced dog attacks.

The United States Postal Service provides technology that helps reduce potential dog attacks such as handheld scanners and service alerts. They also highlight safety measures to help protect its employees and offers tips to pet owners as part of the Postal Service's National Dog Bite Awareness Week. This year, it ran Sunday, June 14, through Saturday, June 20.

"I haven't been bite but I've been attacked. I've had a shirt ripped, a satchel that's torn. This is a newer one. And it was just the one time currently, I have had two or three dogs come out of the house but then don't actually come at me they just bark," said Chris Sabrowski, postal carrier.

Sabrowski says to help keep postal carriers safe, make sure to keep your gates closed and dogs on leashes if outside.