US works to stabilize economy hit by coronavirus as Wuhan’s progress offers hope to world

The pandemic endangering the health of untold millions of Americans is also threatening financial ruin for individuals and businesses.

A man wears a mask as he passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Federal officials are focusing on the Trump administration’s $1 trillion plan to stabilize a national economy reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan’s centerpiece is $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month. The amounts would depend on income and family size. It would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll.

On Wednesday, Congress approved a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the virus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it. President Donald Trump quickly signed the bill into law.

Trump has also turned to a generations-old law to give the government more power to steer production by private companies. An immediate goal is to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies desperately needed as more and more people become sick.

Invoking the 70-year-old Defense Production Act is just one in a series of extraordinary steps Trump is undertaking to steady a nation in the grip of the novel virus. The Canada-U.S. border, the world’s longest, has been effectively closed to anything but commerce and essential travel. Navy hospital ships are being deployed to New York City and the West Coast.

The Federal Reserve says it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.

The Fed said late Wednesday that it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper.

By facilitating the purchase of commercial paper, which is issued by large businesses and banks, the Fed hopes to spur more lending to firms that are seeking to raise cash as their revenues plummet amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality

Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes faced a backlash this week as several revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other symptoms.

That’s fueling a perception that the wealthy and famous have been able to jump to the head of the line to get tested while others have been turned away.

But the concerns over preferential treatment underscore a fundamental truth about inequalities baked into the American health care system — those with financial means can often receive a different level of service.

Among those celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus are Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in “Frozen 2.” Professional athletes with the disease include Kevin Durant and three other unnamed Brooklyn Nets players.

In addition, at least two members of Congress - Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican, and Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat - have been diagnosed.

California to spend $150 million to protect homeless from virus

As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter.

California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation, and that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the COVID-19 virus because of their lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected. The governor announced he’ll spend $150 million on efforts to prevent the virus from sweeping through that population.

Wuhan reports no new virus cases, offering hope to world

Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day.

But in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the pandemic has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Wuhan and its surrounding province had no new cases to report.

The country’s health ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad. Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing powerhouse of Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far northeast.

The news offered a rare glimmer of hope as the world battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread.

China has only just begun loosening draconian travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

China has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

Iran state TV: Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners

State TV in Iran is reporting that the country’s top leader will pardon 10,000 more prisoners in an apparent effort to combat the coronavirus.

As part of steps taken to try to curb the spread of the new virus that has killed more than 1,100 people in Iran, the country has already released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave.

State TV quoted a judiciary spokesman saying that the prisoners — among them an unknown number of inmates whose cases are political and related to activism or speech — would be granted amnesty under a decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the Iranian new year, called Nowruz.

