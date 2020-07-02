US will take a look at bison herd management in Yellowstone

Federal officials plan to reconsider how they manage Yellowstone National Park’s wild bison herds following longstanding complaints over the thousands of animals killed by hunters or captured and slaughtered as they attempt to migrate into Montana.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly outlined the plans in court documents filed Wednesday. The move came in a lawsuit challenging a federal-state agreement that has governed management of the animals since 2000.

The Livingston Enterprise reported that a new analysis of bison management could result in an expansion of where the animals are permitted to roam freely.

Yellowstone has about 4,900 bison. More than 800 were killed by hunters or slaughter this past winter.

