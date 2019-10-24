US tariff prompts Wyoming pizzeria to stock up on Parmesan

A Gillette pizzeria iis stocking up ahead of a jump in the cost of Parmesan cheese from Italy.

Pizza Carrello in Gillette usually orders one big wheel of Parmesan at a time but recently bought five.

Restaurant co-owner Ariane Jimison tells the Gillette News-Record she expects the price of Parmesan to go up due to a 25% tariff on European Union products including wine, olive oil and cheese.

President Donald Trump's administration imposed the tariffs in response to EU subsidies for European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Each Parmesan wheel Jimison orders sells for $900. Jimison says she would've bought more but only five were available.

Parmesan cheese comes from northern Italy, where it is aged for two years at room temperature.

