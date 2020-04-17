US races to boost supplies of medical gear, PPE in fighting COVID-19

“I have been a nurse for 40 years, and never did I imagine that it would come to this point," said Zenei Cortez, President of California Nurses Association and of National Nurses United. She works as a registered nurse in the San Francisco area.

Health care workers are tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic, even in some cases despite shortages of personal protective equipment. (Source: CNN)

Cortez says frontline workers are feeling anxious and frustrated because they still do not have enough PPE, or personal protective equipment, to fight COVID-19.

“If frontline workers and caregivers and nurses and doctors aren’t safe, nobody will be safe," said Cortez.

Cortez says if US health care workers go into battle with the right tools, they will be better-positioned to be there to safely treat all who need help.

Back in January, she was part of a group of nursing professionals that wrote to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, urging leaders to prepare for the novel coronavirus outbreak that was emerging in China. Associations also asked for these leaders to offer comprehensive guidelines on how to approach COVID-19.

"We did not get the response that we wanted to we needed, but just an acknowledgement that they got the letter," said Cortez.

US companies and the Trump administration are ramping up production of critical medical supplies. Demand for ventilators also sky-rocketed, as the virus can attack a patient’s ability to breathe.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott – a former health care CEO – wants to prevent a future shortage with a bill that would increase US-made medical supplies.

“The next time we have a pandemic, I want to make sure America is better prepared," said Scott. "I’m very disappointed in communist China, and I don’t ever want to be in the position that we rely on communist China for anything that is important for this country anything again.”

The federal government set up the Strategic National Stockpile in 1992. This massive program contains eight billion dollars in supplies to support state and local efforts during all types of emergencies. The stockpile is designed to boost but not replace state and local response to natural disasters, terrorism attacks, and pandemics.

Experts like Michelle Constant, who advised government leaders during crises like ebola and H1N1, says this pandemic is exposing some gaps to the system.

“We can certainly be better-positioned for a novel virus like this," explains Michelle Constant, CEO of Constant Associates.

Constant says while there is extensive planning at the state, local and national levels for disasters like this, the curveball here is that pandemic plans were largely modeled off the flu, and this disease spreads faster, and puts more patients on ventilators.

"I think we’re going to see a strengthened focus on pandemic readiness, and I think we’re going to see that lens expanded to include not just pandemic influenza, which again is what we normally plan for, but to include other novel viruses,” said Constant.

But Constant says actions at the federal level are working, like cutting red tape to deploy more medical supplies and intercepting shipments of desperately-needed PPE that were set for exportation.

Constant says her confidence level is also raised that the federal government has new processes in place for how they will fulfill orders for ventilators, and making decisions based on predicted surges in states, the number of ICU beds, and factoring in shipping time.

Additionally, Constant adds that authorizing the Defense Production Act moves forward a contract with GM for $489 million dollars to make 30,000 ventilators by the end of August, with 6,000 ventilators supposed to be ready by June 1.

After this coronavirus pandemic ends, Constant says the government will take a thorough examination of how the crisis was managed and come up with more ideas to reform.

