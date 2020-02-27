US economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in the final quarter of last year, but damage from the spreading coronavirus is likely depressing growth in the current quarter and for 2020 as a whole.

Traders Andrew Silverman, left, and Sal Suarino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The stock market slide continued for a second day of trading. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The overall pace of growth in the October-December quarter was unchanged from its initial estimate a month ago.

Economists have been downgrading their forecasts for the first quarter of this year as fears of the virus’ impact have escalated.

