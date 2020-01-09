US attorney in SD: $3.7M collected in criminal and civil actions

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of South Dakota collected more than $3.72 million in civil and criminal actions last fiscal year.

This is a 72 percent increase over FY 2018 when $2.16 million was brought in.

The lion’s share of the haul comes from criminal actions: $3,378,146. The remaining $347,037 was collected in civil actions.

Overall, the Department of Justice collected more than $9 billion.

“The recovery of these funds is a critical component of our mission,” said U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. “The impressive increase in recovered dollars in 2019 is testament to the excellent work of our Civil Division and Financial Litigation Unit under the leadership of our Civil Chief Diana Ryan. These recovered dollars continue to play a vital role in helping crime victims and preventing losses to the American taxpayer.”

