US Senate: President is 'not guilty'

The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of impeachment, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms.

“This has been a highly disruptive process for the American people, and I’m as eager as they are to get back to the agenda they elected us to pursue,” Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) said.

The proceedings also are feeding the tumultuous 2020 run for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office.

He was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.

“After information from more than a dozen witnesses, over a hundred questions and days of oral arguments, I believe the House failed to prove its case for the two articles of impeachment,” Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming) said.

“I have now served in two presidential impeachment trials, one during my first term and this one in my last. I have never underestimated the responsibility of the task at hand or forgotten the oaths I took to uphold the Constitution,” Enzi explained.

A statement from Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) said: "From the beginning, the Senate conducted a fair, impartial trial. Senators asked 180 questions, 28,578 pages of documents were made available to us and we watched 193 video clips. We did our due diligence and fulfilled our constitutional duty."

“I had a front-row seat to this trial and listened carefully to the House managers’ case,” Thune added. “I entered the trial with an open mind, knowing the president’s team would be afforded the fairness and impartiality that were lacking in the House’s highly partisan and one-sided process. It was my job to hear the case, review the facts as they were presented to us, and answer whether or not this reached the Founders’ high threshold for removing a president from office. After listening to nearly 70 hours’ worth of testimony, questions, and answers, I determined that this case did not meet that high threshold.”

