U.S. Attorney says South Dakota prosecutions are up

The number of cases being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office here in South Dakota is up for the second straight year.

The office's annual report for 2018 is out and say they've filed cases against 914 defendants in the South Dakota district last year, a 3.6 percent increase from 2017.

They filed 888 cases last year and that's a 2.1 percent increase from the year before.

The report says Indian Country Offenses were the biggest category for the year with 31 percent of their caseload, followed by narcotics and dangerous drugs at 16 percent and violent crime at 15 percent.

More defendants were charged from the Pine Ridge Reservation than any other reservation in the state with 144, but that number has dropped each of the last three years.

Rosebud had the second highest number of defendants charged with 138, but their numbers have also dropped each of the last three years.

The number of defendants prosecuted for assault on the Pine Ridge Reservation dropped to six last year, down from 22 in 2017.

Drug prosecutions dropped to nine, while murder prosecutions fell to five last year, down from 14 the previous year.

Sexual abuse of a minor prosecutions were up by eight with a total of 144 defendants.

Those numbers include juveniles.

On the Rosebud Reservation, the number of defendants facing assault charges stayed steady from the year before while the number of people charged for drugs more than doubled.

Four were prosecuted for murder or manslaughter with none the previous year.

Sexual abuse of a minor charges stayed the same with the total number of prosecutions dropping by four.