US Army warns public about fake military draft text messages

The U.S. Army is warning people about fraudulent text messages stating they have been selected in a draft.

The messages say the Army tried contacting recipients by mail and email with no success. They are told to go to the nearest branch for an immediate departure to the Middle East. The fake texts also list a phone number for people to call.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command doesn’t make the decision to enact the draft, as it is handled by the Selective Service System.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” the agency said on Facebook. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

Registering with the selective service doesn’t enlist someone in the military.

The military has been an all-volunteer force since 1973, and Army recruiting operations are unchanged.

