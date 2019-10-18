US Army Corps of Engineers lowering Cold Brook Lake level

A small release will be initiated Monday, Oct. 21, at Cold Brook Lake near Hot Springs, South Dakota, to lower the lake five feet.

This drawdown will allow for installation of enlarged culverts and improvement of the low-water crossing on the northwest side of the lake. Larger culvert capacity will reduce backwater impacts to the campground upstream of the lake.

The current pool elevation is 3585.5 feet. The release will last two to three weeks or until the pool elevation nears the target elevation of 3580.0 feet. The lake will be held near this level for four to six weeks. Releases are not expected to exceed 10 cubic feet per second and shouldn’t impact any downstream landowners.

Releases have been coordinated with Fall River County Emergency Management and the City of Hot Springs, South Dakota.