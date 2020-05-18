Uber has some new rules going into effect starting Monday the 18th.

Every driver must be wearing a mask and also the passengers need to be wearing masks too.

If the passenger does not wear, the driver is allowed to cancel the ride.

Another new rule is that all passengers have to sit in the back.. they are not allowed to sit up front.

Uber Driver Tamera Wiswell says this is all for everyone's safety.

"It means a lot for me and a lot for everybody else, that way it keeps them out of our line," said Wiswell.

Tamera says she is wiping down her car after every ride.