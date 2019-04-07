Two rescued from Open Cut mine

Early Sunday morning two boys were rescued after getting themselves stuck in the Open Cut mine in Lead.

In a press release, the Lead Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a call around 7 p.m. of a "male juvenile" who fell into the Open Cut mine. When they arrived they discovered two boys had walked into a steep area on the west high wall and were unable to get back out.

Working though the night, 10 agencies responded but were hindered by cold weather, rough terrain, and the darkness.

Around 3:30 Sunday morning the boys were rescued and reunited with their parents 30 minutes later.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury, but the boys were unharmed.