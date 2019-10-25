Two new exhibits at The Journey Museum

The Journey Museum now features two new exhibits, Songs of the Sea and Field to Field.

Both of these exhibits showcase extravagant art pieces. Field to Field focuses on Plein air art, while the Songs of the Sea showcases work from Alaskan natives.

The museum says it's important for them to display new items because this is a way to show how history has changed over time.

The new artwork will not only show the importance of culture and tradition, but it is also a way to bring the community together.

"We just want to spread as much knowledge as possible. So every time we open an exhibit at The Journey Museum we're trying to tell a different story. We're trying to make it interesting," says a curator for the museum, Corey Christianson.

Both exhibits will be at the museum until January.