Two marijuana questions slated for S.D. ballots in November

2020 is an election year and there are two marijuana questions on the South Dakota ballot in November.

Initiated Measure 26 would legalize medical marijuana.

But, Constitutional Amendment A would do more. That would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana, ensure access to medical marijuana, and require the Legislature to pass laws about hemp.

Both are closely related, and if both pass, the Constitutional Amendment would absorb the Initiated Measure. If not, the Initiated Measure would only legalize medical marijuana if it passes.

The Yes IM 26 campaign manager said this effort is for patients, by patients.

"The benefits of medical cannabis have been seen nationally with states that have legalized," said Melissa Mentele, the campaign manager for Yes IM26. "The benefits to our patients are that we get to offer an alternative way to treat pain, an alternative way to treat cancer symptoms, an alternative way to treat epilepsy, in comparison to using pharmaceuticals."

Mentele also said to think of medical marijuana as a plant, not a drug, that could be another product for South Dakota agriculture producers.