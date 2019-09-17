Two dead, two juveniles injured after shooting, suspect in custody

At 10:09 p.m., Cheyenne Police sent out a press release detailing the incident and identifying the suspect as 25-year-old Andrew Weaver.

"At 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cheyenne Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired call at 3436 E. 11th St. When officers arrived, they found that four people had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene. The four individuals who were shot included an adult female and an adult male who died from their injuries and two juvenile males who sustained life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims will not be released until their families can be notified.

At 6:20 p.m., officers with the Cheyenne Police Department and Wyoming State Patrol observed an adult male identified as the suspect in a nearby field. Weaver, of Cheyenne, was arrested without further incident and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Weaver remains in police custody. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department."

ORIGINAL STORY

The Cheyenne Police Department reported to a possible shooting in the 3400 block of E. 11th St. Several people have been transported to the hospital.

Two hours after the shooting was reported, one man was taken into custody near Ashley Furniture Home Store on Nationway, not far from where the shots were fired.

Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 6:58 P.M. The officers and suspect were not injured during the arrest. There is no continuing threat to the community as of 6:58 P.M.

Police are still working to confirm the number of injuries and specific injuries.