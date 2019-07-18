Two concerned citizens are trying to reach out to the community to get them involved.

The Sturgis City Council met for more than four hours Monday night about the limited ambulance service outside of Sturgis city limits.

The council extended the deadline until December 31st, giving the residents of Meade county time to come up with 60-thousand dollars to cover the cost of service outside the city.

"It's a matter of bringing different special interest together and coming up with a funding solution that is fair and equitable," says Sturgis resident, Bonnie Alberts.

Alberts feels that each and every individual in the rural Meade county community needs to understand the implications for them having and not having the service.

"This has been hanging out there for a long time, but deadlines and demands came up rather quickly and caught people in the county by surprise I think," says Alberts.

Meade County Resident Ed Miller actively attend City Council meetings and is on the volunteer board. He says he's nervous about the outcome.

"If there is no ambulance service outside the city of Sturgis and you or I get in an accident it doesn't matter where we came from. If it happens here and you can't get an ambulance that's obviously a matter of life and death," says Miller.

Citizens of Meade county outside Sturgis have until November 18th to come up with 30-thousand dollars,half the amount needed by the end of the year.

They should soon expect letters about donating to cover the cost.

