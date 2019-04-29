Two Tennessee 6th graders arrested for threatening to shoot up their elementary school

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee said two sixth grade students at South Cumberland Elementary School are facing charges over a plot to carry out a school shooting.

On Friday, April 26, a school resource officer learned of a rumor the students had created a “hit list” of students they planned to shoot, WVLT reports.

Investigators said they did not discover the hit list, but they did find a hand-drawn map of the school and a plot to smuggle weapons into the school, hide the weapons in lockers, shoot students and faculty, then commit suicide before law enforcement arrived.

“We take any threat to students and school faculty very seriously and we will respond, investigate and take swift appropriate action to manage each threat,” Sheriff Casey Cox said.

The two sixth-grade students are charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Both students are in custody at Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Facility where they are awaiting a hearing in juvenile court.

Officials said they discovered the students had been discussing preparations to carry out the plot over the two weeks prior to the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a search of the student’s homes, but no weapons were found there or at the school. The parents of the children involved are cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.