State prosecutors will not push for death penalty on two Rapid City men accused of murder

The state announced today in court that it will not be seeking the death penalty for 19-year-olds Cole Waters and Andre Martinez.

The two men are accused of shooting 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton in a car on Blaine Avenue back in February. Hinton later died at the hospital.

The two men are charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, committing a felony while carrying a firearm, aiding and abetting first degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first degree robbery.

With the death penalty no longer a possibility, Waters and Martinez face life in prison without parole if they're convicted of the murder charge.