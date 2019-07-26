Twin infants found dead in hot New York City car; father reportedly charged

Infant twins were found dead in New York City Friday afternoon after they were apparently left alone in a hot car.

According to police, the children’s father said he forgot the infants were inside the vehicle when he went to work for the day at a VA medical center in the Bronx.

The victims, boy and girl Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, were approximately 1 year old, according to WABC.

Police questioned the 39-year-old father Friday. Investigators said he told them he returned to his car in the afternoon and drove two blocks, but then discovered the infants in the back seat “foaming at the mouth.” The father then called 911.

The father, identified as Juan Rodriguez, was charged early Saturday with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the deaths, WCBS and ABC News report.

