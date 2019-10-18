Twenty hogs killed in semi accident near Valley Springs

South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an accident after a semi-truck loaded with pigs tipped over Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the area 487th avenue and 266th street south of Valley Springs just after noon.

Officials say the truck driver failed to stay in his lane, overturning into the north ditch.

The trailer held 165 head of hogs and an estimated 20 were killed.

Authorities cited 19-year-old Jerad Dean Kats of Boyden, Iowa.

He was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.