Tuesday night protest ends in 5 arrests, peaceful protest Wednesday afternoon

Tuesday night's protest in Rapid City ended with five arrests and the arrival of counter protesters.

Two small group of protesters come together in harmony on Main Street Wednesday afternoon in Rapid City.

Black Lives Matter protesters continue to raise their voices in Rapid City.

But Tuesday night, police ended up arresting five protesters all for disorderly conduct.

Police say the main issue was protesters were disrupting traffic by laying down on the road and crossing when traffic lights were green.

On Monday night, police blocked streets off to protect the protesters when they laid down.

"The difference between Monday and last night though, last night folks ran off the courthouse steps and laid down on St. Joseph Street without warning," Assistant Chief of the Rapid City Police Department, Don Hedrick said.

On top of that, a small group of counter protesters arrived at Main Street Square and police stood in between the two groups as they chanted back and forth.

"You can chant as much as you want," Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigations Captain Tony Harrison said. "That doesn't bother us. But as long as there is not that agitation that proactive aggression towards another side whatever side that is that you are on. That's where we have the issues pop up and that didn't happen."

However, Mayor Steve Allender expressed concern about a group of people driving in pick up trucks by the protests.

"So we see a spike in the negative behavior when this group is in the area. So it's not helpful. I certainly wish there was something better they can do with their time," Allender said.

Despite these issues, Wednesday afternoon's demonstration was peaceful.

Tokata Iron Eyes, a teenage Native American activist, front and center as the crowd gathers behind her to chant "Black Futures Matter."