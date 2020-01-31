Trustees advance plan to arm educators in Campbell County School District

Trustees in a Wyoming school district have advanced regulations that would allow educators to conceal carry handguns in six rural elementary schools.

The Gillette News Record reported Wednesday that five Campbell County School District trustees approved the proposal Tuesday on its first reading. Officials say the move would save the time it takes for law enforcement to respond to any incidents at rural schools.

District officials say the proposal addresses concerns voiced by the public through hearings and surveys over years of effort. Officials say the board of trustees is expected to approve the measure in a final reading after three public hearings.