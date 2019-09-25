Trump trade agreement benefits SD ranchers and farmers

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, President Donald Trump has reached agreements to modernize and strengthen trade relationships with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

Under a market access agreement, Japan will open their markets to approximately $7 billion in American agriculture exports and more. Japan will also eliminate or significantly lower tariffs for American beef, pork, poultry, wheat, cheese, wine, certain nuts and berries, ethanol, and more.

"We're going to have a really great relationship, better than ever before on trade. I think it's going to be better for Japan and better for the United States," President Trump said.

A separate deal was also reached that includes commitments on digital trade, which will expand commerce across modern industries. The White House also claims that this deal will expand trade and substantially reduce the U.S. trade deficit.