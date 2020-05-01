Trump to attend Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump is planning on visiting Mount Rushmore to see the fireworks on July 3 this year.

On Friday, Trump was interviewed on a conservative podcast, the Dan Bongino podcast, and said he planned to attend the fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

“(Fireworks) hasn’t been allowed for environmental reasons, you believe that one? It’s all stone,” Trump said around seventeen minutes into the podcast. Trump continued, “I’m going to go there (Mount Rushmore) on July third and they’re going to have the big fireworks…”

Both Sen. Mike Rounds (R.-S.D.) and Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted out on Friday, welcoming President Trump to the Mount Rushmore state on July 3.

This comes days after the 4th of July fireworks were approved by the National Park Service.

Earlier this year, the president hinted at the idea of visiting the Black Hills after easing restrictions on the pyrotechnics at the monument.