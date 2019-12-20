Trump signs $1.4 trillion in spending, avoids shutdown

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated: Fri 9:06 PM, Dec 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed off on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending that will keep the government funded through Sept. 30.

The spending measures add roughly $400 billion to the deficit over the next decade.

They include money for the president’s U.S.-Mexico border fence, pay raises for military and civilian federal workers, and funding for election security grants.

The signing of the massive spending measures spares Washington the possibility of a partial government shutdown.

Trump spent last Christmas in Washington while he was at loggerheads with Democrats over funding for the border fence.

