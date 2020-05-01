Trump Administration supports South Dakota through COVID-19 pandemic

South Dakota has received significant federal resources to appropriately respond to and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The assistance came in money and supplies that were needed to combat the spread of COVID-19. For supplies, the Trump Administration has been coordinating ‘Project Air Bridge,’ which is a public-private partnership designed to expedite the movement of critical supplies from other countries to the United States.

In total so far to date, South Dakota has received 192,400 N-95 masks, 987,200 surgical and procedural masks, 30,100 eye and face shields, 587,300 isolation and surgical gowns, and 32,542,600 surgical and exam gloves from the ‘Project Air Bridge’ efforts. In addition, FEMA delivered 76,115 N-95 masks, 180,827 surgical masks, 31,313 medical gowns, 1,895 coveralls, 38,313 face shields, and 204,886 gloves from the strategic national stockpile to South Dakota.

FEMA also obligated $178,900 for COVID-19 response efforts in South Dakota as of April 28. Speaking of monetary aid, there has been a lot of money that has been provided from federal departments that will directly impact South Dakota. All amounts are in total as of April 29, 2020 and are the following:

• $191.2 million came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

• $36 million has been distributed in COVID-19 supplemental appropriations from the Indian Health Services

• $9.6 million was provided by the CDC through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act and the CARES Act

• $3.4 million was awarded to the South Dakota Department of Health to support small rural hospitals and promote telehealth in rural communities

• $1.3 billion was issued in loans by the Small Business Association for over 11,000 small businesses in South Dakota

• $4.7 million were provided in funds to South Dakota through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CSFS) Program to assist state and local government response to COVID-19.

According to the White House, response and recovery efforts are locally executed, state managed, and federally supported. On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency concerning COVID-19. Then on April 2, Gov. Kristi Noem submitted a major disaster declaration request to FEMA, to which Trump approved the request on April 5. The major disaster declaration would allow for federal assistance to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts within the state.

For a more detailed outline of the federal aid to South Dakota including other departments not listed, you can check out the complete file in the document provided.