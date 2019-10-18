Truck crash knocks out power to nearly a thousand people in Rapid City

Authorities say a pick up truck took out a power pole Thursday night leaving 964 people without power.

Nearly 1,000 people in West Rapid City lose power after truck crashes into power pole

The accident happened around 8:30 tonight, at the corner of West Main and 41st street.

According to Black Hills Energy spokesman Mutch Usera, crews will be working through the night to replace the power pole.

We also spoke to an officer from the Rapid City Police Department, who says the male driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency before striking two parked vehicles and the power pole.

The driver of the truck is said to be okay.

There's no timetable for when power will be fully restored, as crews are working to get the problem fixed.

