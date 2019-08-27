Tropical Storm Dorian to hit Puerto Rico, will be a hurricane approaching Florida

The National Hurricane Center says nearly all the intensity models show Tropical Storm Dorian becoming a hurricane after hitting Puerto Rico and then getting stronger while threatening the Bahamas and the southeastern United States.

Dorian's exact path remains very difficult to predict, but forecasters say nearly all their models suggest residents of Florida should keep close watch as the storm approaches the U.S. coast this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory that Dorian was about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix, with sustained winds of 60 mph. It is moving northwest at 13 mph, and is expected to begin bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands later in the day.

Dorian is expected to gain strength before reaching Puerto Rico on Wednesday where a hurricane watch is in effect before heading toward the Bahamas on Thursday and Florida over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Erin, meanwhile, is posing no threat to land as it churns off the U.S. eastern seaboard. Forecasters expect it to weaken by Thursday. The National Hurricane Service says the storm is forecast to move northward and north eastward over the open Atlantic with no threat to land.

Erin is drifting toward the west near 2 mph (4 kph). The storm is expected to begin moving northward Tuesday night and northeastward Wednesday with an increase in forward speed. Erin is located 430 miles (690 kilometers) west of Bermuda and 300 miles (485 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

