Trikes from 3 Wheeler Rally head to Hill City

The Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally is almost over, but not for people visiting Hill City.

On Saturday trikes and side-by-sides cruised down Main Street in Hill City.

Nearly 700 people registered for the event, and they could do a variety of activities including poker runs, destination rides, and a parade.

A couple taking part in the rally say it's their first time in the Black Hills on a trike and that even the construction doesn't stop them from enjoying the sights.

"No, not really. We're used to it. We're from Nebraska and we're always under construction so it doesn't bother us too much. We've been to Crazy Horse, been to Mount Rushmore, Needles Highway, Iron Mountain Road. Devils Tower. We've been trying to do it all," Matt Joseph says, a participant of the Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally.

The 3 Wheeler Rally ends Sunday with a breakfast fundraiser for the Road Warrior Foundation at 8.