Tribes denounce North Dakota ID law in congressional hearing

Native American leaders in North Dakota say actions by state and local officials are impeding tribal voters, decades after the 1965 Voting Rights Act aimed to eliminate barriers for minority voters.

They told members of Congress that concerns include poor access to polling sites and discrimination by poll workers. The House subcommittee is holding hearings around the country on voting rights issues.

The bulk of the hearing dealt with North Dakota's voter ID law requiring a provable street address, which the state says guards against fraud. Tribes say such addresses are hard to come by on reservations.

The dispute has led to two federal lawsuits. It also was an issue in North Dakota's closely contested U.S. Senate race last fall won by Republican Kevin Cramer.

