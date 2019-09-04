Tribal leaders seek accurate census counts on reservations

North Dakota tribal leaders have started a campaign to help ensure that their reservations aren't shortchanged in the 2020 census.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the challenges of getting accurate census counts on remote reservations were discussed Tuesday at a tribal summit in Bismarck.

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith says his tribe has allocated $50,000 that will be used for advertising about the upcoming survey.

Wayne Ducheneaux II, executive director of the Minnesota-based Native Governance Center, says many tribal members are worried the census numbers will be used against them.

Ducheneaux, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, recalled how 2010 census workers visited a hotel on the reservation and shared stories about some residents releasing their dogs to attack them.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

