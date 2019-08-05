Tribal leaders call for revamping road funding in Indian Country

Heavy rains this year have washed out roads and culverts on the Cheyenne River Reservation and shone a light on what tribal leaders call an unbalanced process for allocating federal road funding in Indian Country.

Reservation leaders declared a state of emergency earlier this year after repeated storms knocked out road after road. And the spate of wash outs doesn't seem to be ending.

"On May 26th we had a culvert washed out on BIA 9 and today the road is still closed," said Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier.

Just about every mile of the tribe's 310 road miles is on a school bus route and as schools are getting ready to open, tribal leaders are calling for action. They point to built inequity in the way road funds are dispensed.

"The federal government dishes out the money to the tribes nationwide through a formula that they created and the formula is broke," sais CRST Tribal Councilmember Jim Pearman.

The complicated formula relies on population, road miles and other factors to determine how much money each tribe receives. The process spits out some apparently incongruous results. Cheyenne River, with 310 miles gets $2.3 million per year. The Ponca Tribe in Nebraska fares much better. It gets more than $3 million to maintain it's 0.2 miles of roads.

"We need the Congress to change the formula and they're not willing to do that for whatever reason," said Pearman.

Cheyenne River leaders have written to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to ask for help crafting legislation to change the formula -- and get more funding for area tribes with large land masses. Nobody thinks it will be easy as there are many tribes that don't want to see changes to the process.

"Right now there's 573 federally recognized tribes and 60 of them have a hundred miles of roads or more," said Frazier. "So when you compare 60 against 513 tribes it is going to be an uphill battle. But it's something that needs to be brought up because we're just on the losing end."

A spokesman for Thune said the senator's office was gathering information on the subject and that no action has been taken yet on a possible bill.