Trial for suspect who killed toddler could be postponed

Prosecutors say 37-year old George Matousek was the driver who caused the fatal crash back in October of 2018, killing one-year-old Mackayla Dillon, and then ran.

After a long investigation, Matousek was arrested late last year in Washington state and was extradited back to South Dakota and booked into the Pennington County Jail in February.

Matousek's jury trial date is set for May 5, 6 and 7 -- but that might not happen.

Judge Jeff Connolly said due to the coronavirus pandemic -- being many jurors are elderly and the sitting distance in court -- the trial could be rescheduled.

Matousek faces up to twelve years in prison if he's convicted.