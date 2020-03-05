Trial continues for accused Rapid City priest

The jury in the trial of a former Rapid City Catholic priest hears an interview with police where he admits to stealing from the church collection.

41-year old Marcin Garbacz is facing a total of 65 federal charges including wire fraud, money laundering , transportation of stolen money and filing a false tax return.

In the interview from June 2018, Rapid City Police Sergeant Michael Shine asked Garbacz if it was him caught on surveillance video taking the collection bags at St. Therese Church in Rapid City.

He said it was and admitted to taking more than $200.

In that interview, Garbacz also admitted to four other thefts at the church, saying he took between $100 and $120 each time.

He said he took the tamper proof bags into the confessional at the church, took some of the money and then replaced the bags with new ones.

Garbacz also told police that this had happened at other churches he was at as well.

Thursday afternoon, jurors saw some of the elaborate religious items that Garbacz had purchased.

The trial is expected to continue through next week.

