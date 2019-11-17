Tree tags now available for Black Hills National Forest

"It's a tradition here in the Black Hills, every year fourth graders get a tag to cut down their very own Christmas tree, but how do you find the perfect tree for the holiday season," said Sunday Miller.

"The perfect Christmas tree probably depends on who you're talking to, the trees that people cut are generally again, the spruce trees, as long as its less than 20 feet tall and they cut it within six inches of the ground, whatever the tree is that you like is probably the best Christmas tree for you to take home," said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for the Black Hills National Forest.

Spruce, juniper, and ponderosa pine, from now until Christmas Eve, people can get tree tags from all U.S. Forest Service offices in Western South Dakota.

"We've got people that have been going out for years, they'll make a day out of it, they'll make hot cocoa and pack up the kids and head into the Hills and make a day out of it," said Jamie Romero, information receptionist for the Black Hills National Forest.

As part of the "Every Kid Outdoors initiative, fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit.

"Not many children have the opportunity, so when I have parents come in looking for hikes their children can do and they want to involve them in that community, and I think it's fantastic, we love it, we love getting the children out there and giving them something to do, and creating memories that will last a lifetime," Romero said.

Jacobson said to avoid cutting trees at camp grounds, picnic areas and along the roads, but the forest service will give you a map and tree removal directions.

"One of the neat things about the Black Hills is there's 1.2 million acres of public land, and people love their public lands and so part of the public lands thing is for people to go out and be on their land and cut a tree down for their home," Jacobson said.

"If you're looking for a traditional spruce tree, they're often found in higher elevations on north facing slopes," Miller said.