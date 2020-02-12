Transfer hearing for teen murder suspect set for May

There's still no final decision on whether a 17-year old is going to be tried as an adult or as a juvenile in the October murder of a Wyoming teen outside of Sturgis.

Michael Gavin Campbell is charged as an adult with alternative counts of first and second degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year old Shayna Ritthaller of Moorcroft.

Campbell earlier pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to both of those charges.

He was back in court in Sturgis Wednesday morning.

A transfer hearing to decide if the case goes to juvenile court was originally scheduled for January but is now set for May 22nd.

The two sides are now arguing over what testimony and evidence will be allowed in that hearing.

In an earlier hearing, acting Meade County State's Attorney Michelle Bordewyk said Campbell admitted to law enforcement that he and Ritthaller had an argument that turned violent and he shot her, with Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin saying Ritthaller was shot in the head.

Campbell is due back in court on March 13th.

