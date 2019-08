Multiple agencies responded to a train derailment near New Underwood Friday morning.

The call came in for the train derailment around 2:50 a.m. near Sharpe Rd.

Two people were trapped under the train. Rescue crews had to extricate them. They were taken to the hospital. No word on their injuries.

No other people were involved in the accident.

Right now, crews are working on cleaning up the derailment. We'll keep you updated with more information.