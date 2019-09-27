Traffic restrictions in Rapid City this week

The Rapid City Public Works Department will have a few traffic restrictions in place the week of Sept. 30 for projects on select roads in Rapid City.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Sheridan Lake Rd. will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction from Arrow Head Country Club to Corral Drive. a drilling construction company will be in the area boring private utility lines. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 3.

On Monday, Sept. 30, 5th St. will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction from Nebraska St. to Texas St. Construction trucks will be entering and exiting 5th St. for a demolition project. This project is expected to be completed by Oct. 18.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, East Watertown St. will be closed to through traffic between N. Lacrosse and Pine St. An excavating company will be in the area working on private utilities. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 4.