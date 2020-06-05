Traffic impacts on East Main and West Main Streets in Rapid City

From Monday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 10, the west bound driving lane of West Main Street will be closed between Gill Avenue and Mountain View Road. J Grubal Excavating will be doing directional boring in the vicinity.

In addition, East Main Street will be restricted in the driving lane and center lane for west bound traffic starting Monday, June 8. The far left lane (from the perspective of a driver driving westbound) westbound on East Main Street will reopen for thru traffic. This traffic restriction will be between Maple Avenue and East Boulevard. Scull Construction is continuing to work on service lines. Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 19.

To view other Rapid City public service announcements including road construction updates, you can visit the city’s website.