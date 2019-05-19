Traders market continues to grow

The traders Market opened a few weeks ago and the selection of products continues to grow.

One example is Will's Rocks. The family just started selling painted rocks this weekend and hope to continue to bring the unique artwork to the Traders Market. Other vendors sell their own artwork, prints, and beauty products as well. They might not be there every weekend which means the selection can change from one week to the next. Jacob Linseman wants to be consistent and sell his father's painted rocks every weekend.

"A lot of people are interested in the rocks. It's like something they've never seen before pretty much. It's a new thing, it's a new type of artwork that a lot of people aren't used to," says Linseman.

The traders market hours changed to 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be events held in the following weeks. Next weekend is Garage Sale Weekend. For more information, you can visit their website here.