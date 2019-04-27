Traders Market breathes new life into the Rushmore Mall

A new attraction is bringing more foot traffic to the Rushmore Mall.

The major retail store Sears occupied a large space in the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City last year.

Now that area is home to the Traders Market.

Skyler Desersa, co-general manager, Traders Market at Rushmore Mall, says, "We definitely wanted to do a new concept to the Rushmore Mall. With Sears no longer being here, we wanted to do something different with the space. Since there isn't really a year-round flee market in Rapid City or the surrounding areas, we wanted to make sure we had multiple opportunities for everyone in the area."

More than 50 vendors from Pine Ridge to Gillette showed off their wares.

Products ranged from metal work to furniture to home-baked goods.

Vendor Mischell Huerta was selling self-defense products and imported and locally hand-crafted knives at the Traders Market.

Mischell Huerta, owner, Mischell's Knives and Self-Defense Products, says, "Actually I think the traffic is great. I'm very pleased. I think people are finding out about it. I also am at the Air Force base, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and told a lot of the people there and they have come so it's really turning out to be very nice."

Desersa hopes the market opens the door for more potential business at the mall.

Skyler Desersa says, "We just really hope that the community visits us and sees what we're about here and is interested in what we have. Not only are you supporting small businesses, but you're supporting the community, the area, everyone in between."

If you're interested in becoming a vendor, click here to register.

The Traders Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6.

