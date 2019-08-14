Tractor rider injured in crash near Kadoka

A man was seriously injured when the tractor he was riding on was hit from behind on SD 73, about 21 miles south of Kadoka.

According to a social media post by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the tractor was going south on 73 when a pickup – also traveling south – crested a hill and ran into the back of the tractor.

The tractor driver was thrown into a ditch. The pickup driver had minor injuries. Names of the people involved in the crash were not released.

“Always be cautious when traveling over hills in rural areas,” the patrol posted.

Earlier this week, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reminded drivers that farmers are preparing for the harvest season. “Slow down when approaching tractors and other farm equipment,” the DOT stated.

