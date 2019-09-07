Tourism numbers were down in June for the Wall area

The Rapid City area wasn't the only one affected by the weather this tourism season.

Wall also got off to a slow start in the Spring as well as the month of June.

Even with a decrease in numbers early on, the area was able to bounce back in July.

The executive director of the Wall Chamber of Commerce Kelsey Clark says during July their numbers were up compared to last year.

When it comes to this summer overall, Clark says they are satisfied because they saw an increase in visitors which was better than in past years.

"People love visiting South Dakota. There are so many opportunities, and that is one of the biggest things that tourists tell me. Many didn't realize how much there was to do here. And that is something great to hear. I'm proud of our state. I think we offer a lot," says Clark.

Clark is looking forward to welcoming more visitors during the fall tourism season. She says the last few years they have excelled during this time.