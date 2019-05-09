Tourism becomes year round experts say

The Rapid City Regional Airport is already seeing a record number of passengers coming through their doors being up more than 7 percent since last year.

To bring in even more visitors, they've partnered with American Airlines to provide a nonstop flight from Rapid City to Phoenix, Arizona.

"We're definitely seeing the impact of having more tourism also more travel out of this area with our locals who want to get to a sunny destination in the winter months," says Patrick Dame the executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport.

One of those people wanting to get to that sunny destination is Leo Orma. On Thursday he's heading to see his granddaughter graduate college in Arkansas.

"We go south, I'm retired. We go south often times in the winter time. I've gone to Arizona quite a few times, my favorite spot now-a-days in to go down to Corpus Christi Texas area," says Orma.

Although the flight to Phoenix doesn't start until September, Orma says he might have to hop a flight soon.

"People are more mobile now a days and its easier to travel , quite a lot easier to travel," says Orma.

The nonstop flight from Rapid City to Phoenix will start on September 4th and will be a daily flight, year round.