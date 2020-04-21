Torrington man killed in Wyoming crash

A Torrington, Wyo., man was killed around midnight in a one-vehicle rollover crash near the town.

Kenneth Randall, 21, was driving an SUV south on Wyoming 154 when the vehicle went off the side of the road. Randall, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, over-corrected and then crashed.

Randall, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, 21-year-old Katelyn Cooley of Gillette, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Driver inattention and alcohol use is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 21st death on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 45 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 31 in 2017 to date.