Minor injuries reported after tornado hits Jonesboro, Ark., damaging businesses, mall, homes

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 8:15 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has issued a citywide curfew for 7 p.m. after a tornado tore through the Craighead County town, damaging multiple businesses and homes.

A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon, causing at least six injuries, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.

Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell said people are being asked to stay home. The National Guard is coming to help secure the area, Campbell said.

A curfew is in effect for the city of Jonesboro and Campbell said a 7 p.m. curfew will be in effect Sunday evening as well.

Damage along Caraway Road (Source: KAIT-TV)

Campbell said there is a lot of damage and it is too early to report injuries, but some people are being taken to the hospital.

Mayor Harold Perrin said an area business, Camfil, was destroyed and that crews were working Saturday to help people around town.

Perrin asked residents to stay home and not go outside or sight see.

Elliott said the department has received help from law enforcement, as far as away as Pocahontas.

The city has set up four shelters for people to use. They include University Heights, Fox Meadow and Nettleton STEAM Schools as well as Journey Church on Disciple Drive in Jonesboro.

The JETS bus system will be transporting people to shelters, city officials said. Anyone needing to go to a shelter can call 870-897-2664.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

Bryan McCormick

St. Bernards Medical Center calling in an emergency to all off-duty workers.

Praying for Jonesboro.

There were several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.

Perrin said the National Guard was on standby as well as the Arkansas State Police.

The area of Caraway Road and Race Street in Jonesboro appeared to take a direct hit from the tornado.

Jurnee Taylor

Just arrived on Caraway. A lot of damage. Working on injuries @Region8News

Tornado damage in neighborhood north of Mall at Turtle Creek

A look at the tornado as it passed near Game XChange on Caraway Raod

A roof also collapsed in northeast Jonesboro, while a gas leak was reported in east Jonesboro.

An airplane was also damaged at the Jonesboro Regional Airport, according to Jonesboro E-911.

Jonesboro E911

Jonesboro Airport

Craighead Electric also reported their Farville substation was out due to the storms, while Jonesboro CWL reported significant damage to its facility from the Caraway Road/Race Street intersection, northeast to the Farville area.

Craighead Electric reported on its website nearly 2,400 customers were without power at one point Saturday due to the storms. Crews have worked to restore power to about 1,600 customers, leaving nearly 800 without power.

According to ArDOT, there was a train derailment northwest of Brookland around 6 p.m. Saturday due to the storms.

St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro has also called in an emergency for all off-duty workers to come in to help, officials said.

The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.

According to the NWS, power lines were reported down in the Algoa and Amagon area around 4:25 p.m., while a funnel cloud was spotted south of Waldenburg around 4:25 p.m.

A funnel cloud was reported near Cash around 4:47 p.m. , with the storm arriving in the Jonesboro area around 5:20 p.m., according to the NWS.

The storm pushed 74 mph winds through the area around 5:30 p.m., according to the NWS.

The following places in Jonesboro have received substantial damage due to the tornado:

Cheddar’s Restaurant on Red Wolf



Gateway Tire on Caraway Road



Doty Realty on Caraway Road



Magic Touch on Caraway Road



Ulta grocery store on Caraway Road



Wildwood subdivision in Jonesboro



Kirkland’s



Best Buy in Jonesboro



The Mall at Turtle Creek

